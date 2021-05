If you want a capable off-roader that also doubles up as a daily driver, the Jeep Wrangler is the only choice, right?. However, there exists another low-key capable daily off-roader that few consider and even fewer buy. While it might not be more capable than the Jeep when the going gets rough, it has advantages that worry even the most venerable of off-roaders and is of the Japanese variety. If you haven’t guessed it already, it’s the Toyota 4Runner. It’s honestly no wonder that its owners swear by their 4Runners. The Toyota shares its platform with the Tacoma which in turn is heavily inspired from the Hilux, the pickup truck that famously refuses to die. Most of the off-road adventure automotive content you see on the ‘tube (YouTube), usually has a Toyota as the backup vehicle carrying spares, equipment, and crews whilst still traversing the same challenging driving conditions.