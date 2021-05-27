Cancel
With super regional looming, don’t expect Washington softball to shrink on the national stage

By Mike Vorel
The Spokesman-Review
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Huskies have earned a national audience. Which, following months of games played in near-empty stadiums, is noteworthy. Last weekend, Heather Tarr’s team — saddled disrespectfully with the No. 16 overall seed, after finishing the regular season ranked fifth in the nation — won its regional the hard way, avenging a 2-1 loss to Big Ten champion Michigan by taking the final three games inside Husky Stadium. On Sunday, the Huskies pulled off a dramatic doubleheader sweep of the Wolverines — erasing a 5-1 deficit in the nightcap to advance to the super regional with a 10-5 win.

www.spokesman.com
