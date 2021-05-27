Motivation Secrets of Productive People

I can’t quite believe we’re just two weeks and two days from the start of Q3! How have 6 whole months of 2021 gone so quickly? After the unprecedented disruption and fear which defined 2020, so many of us hoped and prayed that 2021 would see the return of ‘normal’ life. The year hasn’t quite played out like that yet, and many people have been left waiting and wondering what will happen next. On one hand our vaccination programme here in the UK is one of the most successful in the world, and on the other holidays are still being disrupted and new variants of Covid-19 are popping up all the time. It’s hard to go from hope to uncertainty and then worry!