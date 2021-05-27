You Need To Listen To Your Inner Voice During This Mercury Retrograde

It might feel like the last Mercury retrograde cycle just ended, yet the second one of the year is already here. Don’t fear though, because it won’t be as bad as you think. Mercury retrograde gets blamed for a slew of frustrating things — sending a text to the wrong person, travel delays, annoying misunderstandings — but it’s actually a good time to pause, review, and reflect on how you interact with others and navigate life’s ups and downs. Retrogrades can feel especially frustrating, because they affect how you interact with others on a daily basis, but the spiritual meaning of Mercury retrograde spring 2021 is all about taking a moment to pause and listen to your inner voice.