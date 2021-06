A piece of Jefferson City’s Black history is asking you to step up this weekend and help with restoration efforts by supporting concessions. The Jefferson City Community Center, located just east of Community Park, was built in 1942. During segregation, the center served as a hub for community and cultural events in the Black community. It’s one of the few buildings along Jefferson City’s “Foot District” that survived urban renewal efforts of the 1960s. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.