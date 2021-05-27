2 wanted for Lyft passenger shooting in Atlanta arrested in Philadelphia
ATLANTA - Two people wanted in connection to the shooting that took place in a Lyft ride last week were taken into custody in Atlanta. Paris Carter, 22, and Raylene McDaniels, 24, were taken into custody in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Both were charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, and hijacking a motor vehicle. Carter faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.www.fox5atlanta.com