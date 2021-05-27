Cancel
Atlanta, GA

2 wanted for Lyft passenger shooting in Atlanta arrested in Philadelphia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - Two people wanted in connection to the shooting that took place in a Lyft ride last week were taken into custody in Atlanta. Paris Carter, 22, and Raylene McDaniels, 24, were taken into custody in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Both were charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, and hijacking a motor vehicle. Carter faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

www.fox5atlanta.com
