Highland seniors treated to a beautiful prom night

Senior Class School Update (06-13-2021) Good evening seniors and their parents, I am calling to remind everyone about some important to do’s. Tomorrow night, Monday, June 14th, we will have our Senior Dinner and Movie Night in the UCHS stadium. Everyone should arrive at 6 PM as we will begin checking in seniors for attendance taking as well as to make sure students are not showing any COVID like symptoms. If a senior can’t join us, no problem. We just need for them to contact the attendance office to let them know they will not be at the event. We want to make sure both parents and school know where our seniors are for the night.