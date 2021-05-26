Cancel
Trenton, NJ

Meet the Trenton Thunder...from Buffalo?

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON – After a year lost to COVID-19, minor league baseball is back in the New Jersey state capitol this season. But even though everything about the team playing at Arm & Hammer Park says Trenton Thunder – from the uniforms to the tickets – the players are actually part of another team.

