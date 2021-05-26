Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set, Sophie Okonedo & Tobias Menzies Join the Cast

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Kenosha News.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eight half-hour episodes of the second season of the romantic anthology Modern Love are set to premiere on Friday, August 13, on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The streaming service has also announced that Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Sophie Okonedo (Ratched) have joined the cast. They’ll appear in an episode directed by showrunner, executive producer, and writer John Carney.

www.kenoshanews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aparna Nancherla
Person
Tobias Menzies
Person
Miranda Richardson
Person
Sophie Okonedo
Person
Gbenga Akinnagbe
Person
Lucy Boynton
Person
Garrett Hedlund
Person
Nikki M. James
Person
Kathryn Gallagher
Person
Dominique Fishback
Person
Anna Paquin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Love#Tv News#Season Premiere#Executive Producer#Episodes#Amazon Prime Video#Crown#The New York Times#Home Entertainment#Logan George#Copley Plaza#Schenectady#Albany#Dublin#Ireland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesVulture

Jesse Plemons Joins the Cast of HBO Max’s Love and Death

Love and Death, the David E. Kelley series coming to HBO Max, just got its subtly menacing everyman. Jesse Plemons has signed on to play the ominously named Allan Gore, opposite Elizabeth Olsen’s Candy Montgomery. Not to freak anyone out, but these names sound allegorical as hell. This series may well indict American society as a whole as less perfect than it appears!
TV & VideosEW.com

Rupert Evans is joining the cast of Bridgerton season 2

Bridgerton is about to get even more charming... Netflix has announced that Charmed star Rupert Evans is officially joining the cast for season 2. Evans will portray Edmund Bridgerton, late husband to Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and father to the entire Bridgerton clan. Netflix describes him as "a loving and...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Modern Love - Season 2 - Premiere Date Announced + Cast Updates

Amazon has set Friday, August 13 for the Season 2 premiere of Modern Love, its half-hour romantic anthology series, inspired by The New York Times column. All eight half-hour episodes will be released at once. Additionally, Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Sophie Okonedo (Ratched) have joined the Season 2 cast.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Love, Victor' Season 2: Premiere Date, Trailer and More

“Everyone thinks that coming out is easy these days. It's not.”. That line, which comes from dreamboat barista Benji (George Sear), in Love, Victor’s season 2 trailer, very much sums up the sweet Hulu YA drama, which will premiere June 11 on Hulu. As Benji’s now boyfriend, Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), is finding out, coming out is not always as easy as Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), now a legend in Victor’s Creekwood High School, made it sound. “Screw you,” he’d told Simon (over DMs!) in the show’s very first episode. “Screw you for having the world’s most perfect, accepting parents, the world's most supportive friends. Because for some of us, it's not that easy.”
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The French Dispatch’ Lands Fall Release Date After Setting Cannes Premiere

Searchlight’s latest Wes Anderson movie, The French Dispatch, will finally see the light of day after being held during the pandemic with a theatrical release of Oct. 22. The all-star ensemble feature which counts Bill Murray, Elisabeth Moss, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Ed Norton, Saoirse Ronan and more in its cast will also play the 59th edition of the New York Film Festival which runs Sept. 24 through Oct. 10.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

Netflix Sets ‘Atypical’ Final Season Premiere Date & Unveils First Look

Netflix is preparing to bid its Peabody Award-nominated comedy Atypical farewell as the family series returns for its fourth and final season. All ten episodes of Season 4 will be available beginning Friday, July 9 on the streamer, kicking off the final chapter of Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist) and his family’s endearing story. The series, which debuted in 2017, follows the day-to-day lives of Sam, a young man on the autism spectrum.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Full Bloom’ Renewed For Season 2 On HBO Max, Premiere Date Set

HBO Max has picked up a second season of its award-winning floristry competition series Full Bloom . The streaming service has set Thursday, June 10 for the Season 2 premiere of the Eureka Productions’ series, which again will spotlight up and coming florists from across the country. “Full Bloom has...
TV SeriesPopculture

'American Horror Story' Season 10 Premiere Date Revealed

Get ready for a summer of terrors because American Horror Story Season 10 is coming soon. The tenth season of AHS, called American Horror Story: Double Feature, will kick off on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. ET. This is the first season for Ryan Murphy's hit anthology series since 1984 aired in the fall of 2019. Double Feature will also include the return of Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, who missed out on 1984.
TV ShowsNew Haven Register

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Reveals Season 6 Cast, Premiere Date

Category is: Streaming queen realness. Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will premiere on Paramount Plus on June 24, the streamer announced on Wednesday, along with the official announcement of the season’s cast of competing queens. More from Variety. Last year, ViacomCBS initially announced that Season 5 of...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 premiere date hopes for Angela Bassett, cast

Following tonight’s finale, it’s going to be nice to know that a 9-1-1 season 5 is happening at Fox. With that said, when will it air? Consider this article a source for everything we know at present. Earlier this month, Fox did reveal that they will be bringing the flagship...
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Bodyguard Season 2 Release Date, Cast Updates

Bodyguard is a British TV show produced and composed by Jed Mercurio, and World Productions displays it as a part of ITV Studios. The series concentrates on the fictional role of Police Sergeant David Budd. He is appointed as the principal protection officer (PPO) for the driving Home Secretary Julia...
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Sophie Okonedo interview: ‘Ratched’

Sophie Okonedo faced an incredible challenge with her multidimensional role in “Ratched.” In the Netflix drama, the actress plays Charlotte Wells, a mental institution patient being treated for dissociative identity disorder. Charlotte cycles through multiple personalities, such as Ondine, a boastful musician, Apollo, an aggressive athlete and Baby Taffy, who exhibits more innocent, childlike behavior. While the material was a lot to prepare for, Okonedo played the role and her various personalities instinctively. “It’s quite difficult and it’s quite juicy and I had so many different ways I could go with it,” says Okonedo in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “Right up until they said, ‘Action,’ I had no idea how I was gonna do it.” Watch the video interview above.
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Sophie Turner Joins the Starry Cast of HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase’

Sophie Turner is joining the all-star cast of The Staircase on HBO Max, according to Variety. Turner will appear opposite previously announced cast members Colin Firth (The King’s Speech), Toni Collette (The United States of Tara), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Juliette Binoche (Call My Agent!), and Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere).
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere date, cast, trailer, synopsis, and more

We know that Blue Bloods Season 12 is going to happen. When will it air and who will be part of the new season? Here’s what we know so far. The good news is that we’re getting a 12th season of Blue Bloods. This isn’t something the production thought at first. When news came of a two-hour season finale, showrunner Kevin Wade thought that this would be it. The finale was written in a way that would work for a series finale if necessary, but it also worked well for a season finale.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Boys Season 3: Casting, Premiere Date, Spoilers, and Everything You Need to Know

The Boys not only defeated a super Nazi and took Homelander (Antony Starr) down a peg in Season 2 but also officially became Amazon Prime's biggest hit. Viewers flocked to the comic book series, which unveils how awful superheroes would be if they truly existed in a capitalist society where power corrupts absolutely. While The Boys Season 1 didn't pull any punches when it came to violence or "Oh. My. God" sequences, Season 2 upped the ante in almost every single way — and you know what? We still want more.