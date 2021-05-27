Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Consumers care more post pandemic

By Francine Jordan
theecologist.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA huge number of people have reduced the amount of animal products they are consuming since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Commutes have been cancelled, offices closed and social plans put on hold. For all the disruption and devastation Covid-19 has brought, for some it has granted more time...

theecologist.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Fifteen Percent#Water Pollution#Animal Products#Uk#The Vegan Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Public Healthhelpnetsecurity.com

Effects of the pandemic on consumer security behaviors

IBM announced the results of a global survey examining consumers’ digital behaviors during the pandemic, as well as their potential long-term impact on cybersecurity. With society becoming increasingly accustomed to digital-first interactions, the study found that preferences for convenience often outweighed security and privacy concerns among individuals surveyed – leading to poor choices around passwords and other cybersecurity behaviors.
Grocery & Supermaketwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Pandemic Accelerates Change in Health, Well-Being: FMI

While health and wellness was already a key trend ahead of the pandemic, COVID-19 drove it to the forefront of consumers’ minds and retailers’ strategies more than ever. FMI–The Food Industry Association explores this movement in the third edition of its Power of Health and Well-Being in the Food Industry report, which leverages insights from its Food Retailing Industry Speaks and U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends surveys and other pieces from the association.
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

Q&A on hybrid working post-pandemic

Forcepoint's Ed Stirzaker discusses hybrid working and the cybersecurity implications for businesses, and how they can arm the hybrid workforce with the right tools and training to meet the challenge. About the author. Ed Stirzaker is Head of Local Government UK&I at Forcepoint. The cloud’s ability to enhance collaboration and...
Public Healthsavannahceo.com

Survey: As US Consumers Return to More Typical Spending Patterns, Interest in Investing Emerges as a Lasting Pandemic Legacy

In the first weeks of 2021—and the pandemic's second year—US consumers were feeling growing financial pressures that restrained their spending, according to a survey conducted in February. US Consumer Dynamics Report: Q1 2021, part of a series drawn from The Conference Board® Global Consumer Confidence Survey, found that 62 percent of respondents were cutting back on expenses—a 13-point spike from Q1 2020.
ApparelJust-style.com

More consumers want eco-care instructions on clothing labels

GINETEX, the International Association for Textile Care Labelling, presents the results of its third European barometer for 2021, conducted with IPSOS. It sampled 1000 responses from people aged 18 to 65 in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy, and Spain. The Barometer finds more than 8...
New York City, NYPosted by
Total Food Service

Redefining Healthy Spaces Post Pandemic

Prior to 2020, if a restaurant or foodservice operator were shopping for a healthy location, the classified ad might read something like this: well-maintained, good indoor air quality, and daylight. It would also feature low impact on the environment human health and supported by green cleaning. When the potential restauranteur...
New Haven County, CTNew Haven Register

And the best paid 'post pandemic' positions are ...

We are more than fifteen months after the health emergency was declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic and signs of a possible return to routine through the new normal are beginning to be seen, but the world of work will undoubtedly have been fundamentally transformed due to changes in workers' habits and the disappearance of hundreds of jobs due to the rearrangement of the economy.
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

Becoming a More Critical Consumer of Information

It’s frightening to imagine a world without trust. Only by trusting what we see, hear, and read can we navigate our lives and stay grounded in reality, not to mention thrive. According to a recent global study of 25,000 workers by the ADP Research Institute the single most powerful driver...
Public HealthPizza Marketplace

Consumers optimistically cautious about post-pandemic lifestyles

A majority of consumers believe life will get better and return to some kind of normal in the coming year, but most are expecting the changes resulting from COVID-19 to remain and have adapted their behaviors and lifestyles, according to findings in the 2021 Consumer Optimism Outlook Study. Released by...
Health ServicesAMA

5 ways health care must change for a post-pandemic world

As more people are vaccinated against COVID-19 and communities further reopen, a key question remains: How will—and how should—health care change after the pandemic ends? During a Saturday plenary session of the June 2021 AMA Section Meetings, AMA member Shantanu Nundy, MD, shared a framework for what health care advocacy, equity, innovation and outcomes should look like in a post-pandemic world.
Fitnessworkerscompensation.com

Optimizing Performance Post-Pandemic

Working on an assembly line can be a physically demanding job. Due to COVID-19 and the recent global supply chain issues, some employees may have spent a period of time either not working or working reduced hours. Leadership must consider the possibility of physical deconditioning as employees return to physical workplaces, as it can increase musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) risk as well as reduce productivity and product quality.
Labor Issuesarcamax.com

Commentary: Post-pandemic, let's make capitalism more equitable

The sudden COVID-19-driven shutdown of workplaces early last year cost more than 33 million people their jobs over a seven-week span. Governments rushed to try to help, partly by funneling cash to keep countless households afloat, but the damage was severe, especially to nonwhite workers and those already on the low end of the income spectrum. Even now, as jobs come back, the pain continues for people left with higher personal debt, deferred rent payments and other financial problems.
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

Here’s how we can rebuild health care post-pandemic

More than 36,000 aspiring physicians recently matched into residencies across the United States. More than 7,500 earned their degrees at international medical schools. These newly minted doctors, many of whom are U.S. citizens who chose to study abroad, will play an outsized role in treating the underserved communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
Public HealthMichigan Daily

Dear public health

My grandparents grew up in an India occupied by the British. My parents immigrated from this colonized land whose leadership has chosen to perpetuate settler-colonialism on Kashmiris. I was born on land that was stolen from the Kiikaapoi (Kickapoo), Ojibwe, Bodéwadmiké (Potawatomi), Illinois and Peoria peoples and now attend a University that was built on the Anishinaabe territories of the Odawa, Bodéwadmiké (Potawatomi) and Meškwahki-aša-hina (Fox) peoples. The effects of colonialism are inscribed in my DNA and are now necessarily intertwined with every aspect of my life, informing my worldview. It is because of this that I am motivated to mobilize my public health community to strongly advocate for decolonizing a field that we aim to pursue.
Public Healthfacilityexecutive.com

More Than One In Four Workers Plan To Leave Job Post-Pandemic

Twenty-seven percent of U.S. employees plan to leave their employer as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, according to a new national employee survey from Eagle Hill Consulting. More than a quarter (29 percent) of workers expect to leave their job in the next year. The numbers are even higher for Millennial workers. Thirty-three percent plan to leave post-pandemic, while 36 percent expect to leave within the next year.