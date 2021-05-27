Cancel
Bath County, VA

Bath families have much to celebrate this time of year

By Shelley Thomas
Cover picture for the article• I hope everyone has an enjoyable Memorial Day weekend. We are so blessed to live where we do thanks to the many men and women who served. We really appreciate them giving their lives to defend us and the sacrifices their families and loved ones had to make. Thank you for sharing your precious gift with the rest of us so we can enjoy the spirit of freedom. Please continue to pray for our men and women who are currently serving and their loved ones who are anxiously waiting back home. Also...

