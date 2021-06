The Chargers hosted Pius Monday afternoon in the WIAA playoffs. KML batters struggled early and the game was scoreless through 3 innings. Pius scored first with an unearned run in the 4th inning. But the Chargers finally started to put better at bats together and scored twice in the bottom of the inning. A big 6 run 5th inning gave KML a comfortable lead. Pius did score one more run in the 6th but the Chargers also added another run in the bottom half.