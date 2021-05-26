West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission Holding Virtual Clark County Broadband Event
West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is holding a virtual event on June 15th to discuss broadband in Clark County. The event begins at Noon and the topics covered will include why broadband is important, a Clark County broadband study, broadband expansion tools for local communities, and a broadband update from the Public Service Commission’s State Broadband Director.cwbradio.com
