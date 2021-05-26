West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission Holding Virtual Clark County Broadband Event

The Louisiana State Legislature will hold a series of nine regional public forums on the redistricting process beginning in October and ending in mid-January. The purpose of the forums is to explain the process of redistricting, raise awareness of its importance, and engage public participation. The forums are scheduled to be held in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Covington, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport, and Thibodaux. In order to allow maximum public participation, all meetings will be held after work hours beginning at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed live via the Legislative Redistricting site, Facebook, and YouTube. To view the meetings on any of these platforms, visit https://redist.legis.la.gov/live).

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO