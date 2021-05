Chetek-Weyerhaeuser senior Emma Sather, seated above, officially signed her college letter of intent to play softball for the College of St. Scholastica, a private Benedictine college in Duluth, Minnesota, next year. Sather was honored during a special signing ceremony in the commons area near the high school and middle school gymnasiums with family, coaches and teammates in attendance. Sather is a utility player for the for the lady Bulldogs, but primarily pitches and plays third base. Pictured with Sather is her immediate family, mother Christie, brother Thor and father Nik. Over the weekend, the St. Scholastica softball team captured its 21st Upper Midwest Athletic Conference regular season championship.