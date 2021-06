For much of the season, Herbert Hoover has flown under the radar in Class AA. But not anymore, because the Huskies are headed back to the state tournament. Dyllan Livingston and Brayden Rollyson each went 3 for 4 to lead a 15-hit attack in Falling Rock Wednesday as Hoover belted out a 9-6 decision over visiting Philip Barbour at Jeff Holliday Field and captured the Region 2 championship by taking the best-of-three series two games to none.