Leave Nothing Behind plays Video on Demand at the 2021 New Jersey International Film Festival. New Jersey native Stephanie Schwiederek breaks away from her usual medium of photography and brings us a powerful film about the meaning of home, growing up, and the relationship between a mother and daughter. This brief description of the documentary does not do it justice, as Schwiederek’s film dives deeply into each of these concepts and weaves them together in a way that introduces her audience to an autobiographical account of life as the daughter of an immigrant. We are given an up-close look at how culture and society greatly influenced her, and how conflicts, past traumas, and the notions of resignation shape the way children become adults. Leave Nothing Behind is Schwiederek’s story of both her life and the life of her mother, Anna.