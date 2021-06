(Emmett) A Johnson Creek man charged with taking metal from an Emmett business made his initial appearance in court Monday. Robert Smith Jr. is facing a felony count of Theft. Smith Jr. allegedly stole cobalt and nickel that was valued at over $13-thousand-dollars. Video surveillance from the business, where Smith Jr. was employed at the time, reportedly captured the criminal acts. According to the criminal complaint, Smith Jr. shifted blame to another party when questioned by investigators and said he did not take anything. If convicted, the 44-year-old up to 10-years in prison. A signature bond was set at $5,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 1st.