Triathletes spend hours in the pool practicing perfect stroke technique, but on race day, following buoys and staying on course is equally important. Sighting in open water, or looking up without losing momentum in your swim, is a skill that needs to be practiced and perfected before race day. Not only does this help you to see where you’re going during a triathlon swim, but it can also allow you to be aware of other athletes around you in the swim. Follow these tips for your next open-water swim or triathlon race.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 10 DAYS AGO