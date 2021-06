BLOOMER — Alexa Post knows where the destination she wants is. She just isn’t sure yet the route she’s going to take to get there. Post was a part of two state-winning relays for the Bloomer track and field team as a freshman. Now, as a junior, she’s looking to make it back to the podium at the state championships. So the ultra-athletic junior is casting a wide net of events early in the spring to find what best sticks.