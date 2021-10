VAN WERT — The Van Wert City Council met last night for a "meeting of the whole" at 5:30 pm and for the regular council meeting at 6:30 pm. At the "meeting of the whole", the council discussed recurring parking issues that need to be addressed through modification of current ordinances. At the regular council meeting, the mayor reported his findings on the movement of the city population within the four wards indicating that new lines may need to be drawn.

