Clarinda board president responds to comments

(Clarinda) – Calls for the Clarinda School Board to resign – and a response from one of its members – were heard Wednesday afternoon. For the second regular meeting in a row, statements critical of the district’s leadership dominated the board’s public comment period. The comments were similar in tone to those aired at a previous meeting earlier this month. Jared Riddle of Clarinda was among the latest to speak out. Saying “enough is enough,” Riddle expressed concerns over numerous unfilled positions in the district, including more resignations on Wednesday’s agenda.