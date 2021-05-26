Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Happy Birthday Lauryn Hill: 14 Times Cameras Captured Her Beauty Perfectly

By J. Bachelor
praisedc.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleMore than two decades since the release of her monumental solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, L-Boogie remains one of the most acclaimed artists of all time. Though she still tours, Ms. Hill has become less visible in the public eye over the years, but her work – both as a solo act and part of 90s rap trio The Fugees – continues to entertain and inspire.

praisedc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Art#Happy Birthday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Grammy
Related
CelebritiesPeople

Beyoncé Wishes Her Twins Rumi and Sir a Happy 4th Birthday

Beyoncé is celebrating her babies as they mark another trip around the sun. The 28-time Grammy Award winner, 39, wished twins Rumi and Sir Carter a happy 4th birthday Sunday on her website. "What's better than 1 gift... 2," Bey wrote on the homepage. "Happy birthday Rumi & Sir." She...
Tenniswzakcleveland.com

Happy Birthday Venus Williams: 20 Times The Sports Icon Perfectly Balanced Business, Family & Fashion [PICS]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Venus Ebony Starr Williams has shown us time and again what it takes to be at the top of your game. A former world No. 1 in both singles and doubles, the superstar tennis player is often listed among the all-time greats of her sport. Still, Williams finds time to be with family as well as establish herself as a full-fledged entrepreneur.
CelebritiesPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Happy 85th Birthday Kris!

Kris Kristofferson is the greatest songwriter ever. Period. Oh, I know. Ask people who the greatest songwriter ever is like asking them who's the greatest singer ever, what's the greatest TV show ever, what's the greatest movie ever. It's subjective. Ask ten people you could well get ten different answers.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

True Thompson, 3, Is Adorable Wishing Her ‘Mommy’ Khloe Kardashian A Happy 37th Birthday — Watch

Khloe Kardashian’s mini-me daughter True said ‘happy birthday, mommy’ while holding a hand-written card in honor of her mom’s big day. Khloe Kardashian is receiving no shortage of birthday love! The newly-minted 37-year-old has celebrated the milestone day with her adorable mini-me daughter True Thompson, who didn’t waste any time in showering her mom with adoration. “Happy birthday, Mommy!” the three-year-old exclaimed in a cute video posted on Khloe’s Instagram story. “My baby!!!” the proud mom captioned the clip, which showed little True holding a hand-written card with her own illustrations.
Celebritiesnewsdey.com

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Pregnant With Baby #2!! (PICS)

Cardi B is pregnant with her second child, MTO News has learned. And her baby bump was on full display during her most recent performance. Cardi has been laying low in recent months – now we know why. The platinum selling female rap star has been staying out of the public eye. And MTO News has learned it’s because she’s trying to enjoy her pregnancy, with husband Offset.
Worldthekit.ca

Welcome, Baby Lilibet Diana!

She’s here! Meghan and Harry’s second child—and first daughter—is officially Earthside. “She is more than we could ever have imagined,” the couple has said of their new arrival. “And we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor arrived on Friday, which,...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
Worldsamachar-news.com

Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Check out her best workout videos! | People News

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Disha Patani turns 29 years old on Sunday (June 13). The actress has a stunning body, thanks to her spectacular workout regime. Disha often shares a sneak-peek of herself performing amazing exercises, back flips and heavy weight-lifting on her Instagram handle. The actress is also rumoured...
Celebritiesrealitywives.net

Happy 40th Birthday Porsha Williams

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams celebrates her 40th birthday today. Happy birthday Porsha. The future ex Mrs Guobadia even showed off her “Iyore” tattoo, Simon Guobadia’s middle name. ~
Musicgranthshala.com

Will Lauryn Hill Ever Make a Second Studio Album?

As far as musical talents go, Lauryn Hill is one of the best musicians of all time. The singer’s socially conscious lyrics, skillful wordplay and ability to do almost anything, including rapping and singing, made her an artist in the ’90s. Hill broke ground with Fuji and released his widely...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Brigitte Nielsen, 57, Shares Rare Photo Of Adorable Daughter Frida On Her 3rd Birthday

Brigitte Nielsen shared a sweet photo of her ‘star’ in honor of her 3rd birthday. Brigitte Nielsen has shared a rare photo of her youngest child! The actress, 57, shared a sweet snapshot of her with daughter Frida, 3, and husband Mattia Dessi on Instagram on June 23 to commemorate her baby girl’s birthday earlier this week. The trio are all smiles in the photo, flanked by a floral arrangement and what looks like a floral-themed cake with one candle on top.
Photographydnyuz.com

The Photographer Who Captured the Beauty in Blackness

In 2004, while sifting through a box of files with his son, the pioneering photographer Kwame Brathwaite, who chronicled Black life across seven decades, beginning in the 1950s, pulled out a long-forgotten black-and-white image from a manila envelope. It captured a resplendent Roberta Flack in a flowing chiffon gown, John Lennon’s left arm draped atop her shoulder, his right clutching Yoko Ono, with a “plastic soul”-era David Bowie looking on bemused and the Righteous Brothers thrown in for good measure.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.