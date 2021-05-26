CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County Health Department Reminds Parents to Keep Teens Safe on the Roads

cwbradio.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSadly, car crashes involving teen drivers increase between Memorial Day and Labor Day, known as the “100 Deadliest Days”. The Clark County Health Department reminds caregivers that they can take simple steps to keep their teens safe on the road this summer. First, set aside 20 minutes with your teen to watch a free online module that reviews Wisconsin’s Graduated Driver Licensing law. https://www.impactteendrivers.org/gdl/wisconsin/pre-survey (Survey results are confidential.)

