Oregon track: Rasmussen gets his NCAA qualifier, Ducks advance 13 runners to quarterfinals

It’ll be back to the practice field for Oregon’s Dalton Rasmussen when he returns to Eugene later this week. The season isn’t over for the sophomore from Roseburg. Rasmussen finished seventh in the javelin Wednesday afternoon during the opening day of the men’s NCAA West Preliminary track and field meet at Texas A&M’s E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, earning himself a spot in the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship meet at Hayward Field June 9-12.