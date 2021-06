A lawsuit has been filed in Detroit by a Black woman who found metal in a salad served to her by her co-workers after she acccused them using the N-word when she was around. According to The Atlanta Black Star, Zenarra James, who used to work at Red Robin, filed the lawsuit Thursday against the Red Robin in Madison Heights, north of Detroit, and the Ansara Restaurant Group. She is suing the restaurant for racial discrimination, creating a hostile work environment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and direct negligence.