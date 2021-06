Dr. Michael Osterholm predicted in a Friday CNN interview that “substantial” surges in Covid-19 were likely to occur in regions around the country in the months ahead. “We won’t see big national surges — not like we did last January,” Osterholm said in a segment with the network’s Poppy Harlow. “But we’re not done with this virus at all. You know, we have over a hundred counties in this country that have had less than 20 percent of their population vaccinated. We have states where we’re well below 40 percent with even a single dose of vaccine in people. So we have a lot of susceptible people out there that have been not vaccinated, that, for example, should this Delta variant take over, we’ll see local and regional surges that are substantial.”