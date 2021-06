It was a busy day for first responders as several calls were reported in the county, including reports of power lines coming down in different areas. Utility lines were reported down at 10:32 AM on Chambersville Road in Washington Township. Creekside firefighters were called out to respond. At 2:42 PM, lines were reported down on Route 403 South in Buffington Township. Vintondale Volunteer Fire Department was called out at the time, and Brush Valley Township Volunteer Fire Department was called out 23 minutes later to assist at the scene.