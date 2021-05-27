Cancel
BC-Chart Canterbury Park-5-Add

 2021-05-27

5th-$15,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 46.750, 1:11.700, 00.000, 00.000, 1:36.840. Trainer: Michael Biehler. Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Mineshaft-Luna Bay. Scratched: Golden Gopher. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;3/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Loyal and True;119;2;2;4-hd;5-1;3-hd;3-4;2-3¾;L. Fuentes;13.80;7.80;5.40;5.90. Couger;119;10;4;2-1½;1-½;1-1;2-½;3-1;A. Quinonez;4.60;3.40;3.50. Baildon;124;6;3;8-2;8-1;6-2½;4-hd;4-2¾;L. Mawing;5.40;14.80. Note Pad;124;9;5;6-½;7-1½;5-hd;5-hd;5-6¼;R. Eikleberry;4.80.

Horse Racing
BC-Results LA-5-Add

BC-Results Santa Anita Park-6-Add

6th_$63,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear. Off 3:51. Time 1:04.48. Fast. Also Ran_Civil Suit, Liberalism, Win Often, Another Eddie, Your Royal Coil, Starship Defiant, None of Your Biz. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $33.65. Daily Double (3-3) paid $45.00. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $12.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-1-2) paid $25.82. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-1) paid $20.40.
BC-Results Monmouth Park-11-Add

BC-Results Gulfstream Park-3-Add

3rd_$28,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy. 2 (2) Anonymous Source (C.Sutherland)34.0015.207.80. Off 1:53. Time 1:43.05. Firm. Also Ran_Princess Kylise, Manuela, Chickapoo Princess, Sierra Gold, Awildas Treasure. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $550.60. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $98.10. Quinella (2-3) paid $71.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-6-7) paid $908.19. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-6) paid $556.95. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $142.60.
BC-Results Belterra Park-8-Add

BC-Results Sam Houston Race Park-8-Add

8th_$14,500, cl, 3YO up, , cloudy. 10 (9) Im a Lucky Corona (V.Urieta, Jr.)8.205.404.40. Off 10:16. Time 1:77.42. Fast. Scratched_Sir Angel. Also Ran_Santa Juana Special, Running to Finish, The New Deal, Tac It Diva, Ima Tejan Girl, High On Kandus. dq_High On Kandus (4-9). $1 Pick 3 (7-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $101.30. $1 Daily Double (2-10) paid $21.40. $1 Exacta (10-1) paid $40.80. $0.1 Superfecta (10-1-2-3) paid $161.61. $0.5 Trifecta (10-1-2) paid $53.85.
Underclass Games: Statistical Leaderboards

The Alabama Underclass Games event was held this Tuesday, June 22nd, at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium at Jacksonville State University. This event hosted some of the top players ranging from the classes of 2023-2026. These players went through an extended pro-style workout, took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion sensors, and competed against each other in a gameplay setting. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Tuesday.
Trackman Analytics: TPA Hitters

PBR of North Carolina was on hand for a scout day with the TPA Organization at Jim Perry Stadium on the campus of Campbell University. The scout day featured players from the 2022-2024 classes with a total of 41 players working out throughout the day. The day started with catchers...