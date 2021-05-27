BC-Chart Canterbury Park-5-Add
5th-$15,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 46.750, 1:11.700, 00.000, 00.000, 1:36.840. Trainer: Michael Biehler. Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Mineshaft-Luna Bay. Scratched: Golden Gopher. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;3/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Loyal and True;119;2;2;4-hd;5-1;3-hd;3-4;2-3¾;L. Fuentes;13.80;7.80;5.40;5.90. Couger;119;10;4;2-1½;1-½;1-1;2-½;3-1;A. Quinonez;4.60;3.40;3.50. Baildon;124;6;3;8-2;8-1;6-2½;4-hd;4-2¾;L. Mawing;5.40;14.80. Note Pad;124;9;5;6-½;7-1½;5-hd;5-hd;5-6¼;R. Eikleberry;4.80.www.northwestgeorgianews.com