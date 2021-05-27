BC-Chart Canterbury Park-5-Add

The Alabama Underclass Games event was held this Tuesday, June 22nd, at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium at Jacksonville State University. This event hosted some of the top players ranging from the classes of 2023-2026. These players went through an extended pro-style workout, took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion sensors, and competed against each other in a gameplay setting. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Tuesday.