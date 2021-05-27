Cancel
Gambling

BC-Results Emerald Downs

 2021-05-27

Off 6:01. Time 0:57.47. Fast. Also Ran—Azadi, Imbettinonbrutus, Fireball Red. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $4.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-3-2) paid $5.88. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-3) paid $8.40. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

