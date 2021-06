BC-Chart Evangeline Downs-6-Add

The Rangers designated pitcher Brett de Geus for assignment on Wednesday, after the 23-year-old right-hander allowed 25 runs in 26⅔ innings in his 19 relief appearances. De Geus was drafted by the Dodgers in the 33rd round in 2017, and was picked by Texas in December in the Rule 5 Draft after he wasn't added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster.