BC-Chart Mountaineer Park-5-Add

northwestgeorgianews.com
 2021-05-27

5th-$15,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.470, 47.940, 1:01.140, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.960. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Lea Me Alone;118;5;5;1-hd;1-1½;1-5;1-7;W. Ortiz;6.60;4.20;3.40;2.30. Qt Bliegh;120;6;1;2-½;2-½;2-4;2-1½;G. Rodriguez;3.00;2.40;1.60. Wild Oatsse;118;4;4;6-½;4-3;3-hd;3-3;A. Ramgeet;3.60;8.20. Honey Beest;118;1;2;7;7;5-3;4-nk;Y. Yaranga;5.00. Esta Caliente;118;7;6;3-hd;3-1½;4-4;5-7½;O. Mayta;28.70. Shes a Threat;120;3;3;5-hd;6-½;6-3;6-6¾;L. Hernandez;30.90. Defender of Faith;121;2;7;4-1;5-½;7;7;C. Oliveros;4.00. Perfecta (5-7) paid $17.60; $1 Superfecta (5-7-4-1)...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
BC-Results Monmouth Park-6-Add

6th_$22,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 2:33. Time 1:11.46. Fast. Also Ran_Mac's Revolution, Irish Roar, Rockysbuckaroo. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $1,096.45. $1 Daily Double (7-6) paid $23.30. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $32.10. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-3-4) paid $23.25. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $40.65. (c) 2021 Equibase Company...
BC-Results Santa Anita Park-6-Add

6th_$63,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear. Off 3:51. Time 1:04.48. Fast. Also Ran_Civil Suit, Liberalism, Win Often, Another Eddie, Your Royal Coil, Starship Defiant, None of Your Biz. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $33.65. Daily Double (3-3) paid $45.00. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $12.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-1-2) paid $25.82. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-1) paid $20.40.
BC-Results LA-5-Add

5th_$8,500, cl, 3YO up F&M, 2½f, clear. Off 7:58. Time 0:26.70. Fast. Scratched_Soprescious. Also Ran_Lucky Daughter, Miss Napper Tandy. $1 Pick 3 (5-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $25.80. $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $9.30. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $13.10. $1 Superfecta (2-6-1-4) paid $46.10. $1 Trifecta (2-6-1) paid $30.90. Attendance 491. ITW $80,477.5. IST $764,212.78. Handle $48,115. Total Handle $892,804.
BC-Results Canterbury Park-5-Add

5th_$32,000, alc, 3YO up, 7½f, tf., clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A’s place Mark Canha on injured list with left hip strain

The 2021 Bay Bridge Series just got a bit less fun. The Oakland A’s announced Friday that they’ve placed outfielder Mark Canha on the 10-day injured list, due to a left hip strain. Canha exited Thursday’s game due to soreness in the hip and later had an MRI. This is...
Underclass Games: Statistical Leaderboards

The Alabama Underclass Games event was held this Tuesday, June 22nd, at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium at Jacksonville State University. This event hosted some of the top players ranging from the classes of 2023-2026. These players went through an extended pro-style workout, took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion sensors, and competed against each other in a gameplay setting. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Tuesday.
Weather postpones Astros-Tigers game in Detroit

DETROIT — Thunderstorms throughout Detroit postponed Friday evening’s Astros-Tigers game at Comerica Park. The two teams will play a split, seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1:10 p.m. ET. The second game is scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m. ET. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Framber Valdez, Friday’s...
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Optioned to Triple-A

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday. Martin was sent down following a disastrous start in which he allowed four runs while recording just a single out against the Padres. He's had a very tough time in 16 major-league innings this season, allowing 19 runs while posting a 13:14 K:BB. Brett de Geus was added to the roster in a corresponding move.