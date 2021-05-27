Cancel
Meriden, CT

Panthers prevail over Spartans in Powder Puff flag football contest

By Michael Gagne, Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
 22 days ago
MERIDEN — Falcon Field was roaring Wednesday night as Maloney and Platt high school’s Powder Puff football squads squared off for the latest installment of their annual rivalry. It was a close contest, as both teams’ defense dominated throughout. For most of the game, the Maloney Spartans held onto a...

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

Record-Journal

Two state titles for Coginchaug

In a feat rarely seen in high school athletics, this past weekend Coginchaug captured state championships in both baseball and softball. In the title tilts, the CRHS baseball team bested St. Paul 8-0, while the Lady Blue Devils handled Somers 14-2.
Record-Journal

Congratulations to the PHS Class of 2021

Jenna R. Adamic, Gabriel Joseph Aguilera, Justin C. Alexander, Derek Arduini, Tyler Michael Babowicz, Kyle Matthew Badorek, Ashleigh Margaret Bantz, Ryan J. Barker, Brandon Paul Barrette, Brianna Kathleen Bartley, Jayden Barton, Delaney Rose Beausoleil, Alexander S. Belew-Hunt, Jadah R. Benson, Janeil S. Benson, Justin Lawrence Berry, Isabelle Anne Berube, Leonardo D. Betancourt, Andrew Paul Blake, Colin J. Blake, Tyler John Bonney, Robert J. Bradley, Christopher Jacob Brojek, Malakye Brown, Jeremy J. Buckley, Tanner Ryan Callahan, Anthony James Cardoso, Matthew Stephen Cavaliere, Dante J. Chambrello, Dominick Anthony Chambrello, Aaliyah M. Chapman, Alexis Charbonneau, Caitlin Alexis Charest, Matthew Ryan Cianchetti, Eunice Coello Sauceda, Christian Robert Collin, Alexa Marie Cooke, Darius Dunatus Correa, Jeremy Courtar, Alec Christopher Couture, O’Neillia A. Cowie, Daisy Chanel Cruz-Lopez, Jayden Tyler Cumbo, Carolina Olivia Cwalina, Vincent Steven Dashukewich, Gabriella Grace DeGregorio, Jacob Matthew Demmons, Jayden Anthony Derosier, Jacob Deschaine, Lyndsey Marie DiTolla, Alexander Daniel Dube, Tianna A. Durham, Xavier Micheal Estevez, Joshua Christopher Fontaine, Elijah D. Frechette, Kaitlyn Madison Gagnon, Kassidy Morgan Gagnon, Jaime Luis Garcia, Rachel E. Gomme, Darrell Joseph Gorneault, Kevin Trenton Pierce, Claudia M. Pierscinski, Joshua Paul Piper, Caitlyn Marie Quilter, Alicia Lynn Quirion, Tanner Joseph Rau, Tucker William Rau, Olivia Grace Restelli, Corey A. Rexinger-McConnell, Abigale Thyme Rich, Jeramie Michael Riordan, Lex Theodore Roberts, Akira Marie Rodriguez, Arianna Carlene Roman, Alexander Nicholas Rosado, Te’ Andre A. Ross, Julia Rostkowski, Anne J. Roux, Noa F. Roy, Benjamin Andre Royce, Azaria Mone’t Saez, Isabella J. Samperi, Layla Sidime, Sean Patrick Silvia, Valerie Amber Simoneau, Michael Smith, McKenzie Anisa Lee Snell, Naja Srdanovic, Brady David Stevens, Tessa Moore Susco, Andrew J. Szymula, Bianca Julia Talarico, Jordan Marie Thompkins, Vanessa Dorothy Tyminska, Olivia Sage Unwin, Asia Kiana Vargas, Jaida Vasquez, Nicholas A. Vasquez, Zachary Vigue, Kyle Robert Voisine, Mitchell John Williams, Kayla Marie Wisz, Andrew David Wojcik, Everett Joel Wright, Kolbe Baron Wright, Reganne Elizabeth Young, Yohaiza T. Zenon.