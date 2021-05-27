Special Weather Statement issued for Gray, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Gray; Roberts SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN GRAY AND SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 924 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northwest of Codman, or 8 miles west of Miami, moving northeast at 20 mph. Up to nickel size hail and wind gusts of up to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Miami, Codman and Lora. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.