Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaver THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BEAVER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma.