$0.07 EPS Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

Equities research analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. PQ Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

www.modernreaders.com
Stockstickerreport.com

Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Rises By 29.7%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 259,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Marketscom-unik.info

Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post $3.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $3.10. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$84.29 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report sales of $84.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $85.54 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stockstickerreport.com

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Wayfair reported earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce $244.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.28 million and the highest is $260.40 million. Cinemark posted sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,625.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stockstickerreport.com

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $961,280.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $961,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Marketscom-unik.info

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) dropped 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 2,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 114,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78. A...
Marketstickerreport.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “
MarketsWKRB News

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
WKRB News

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

OHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.79.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.53% of Vocera Communications worth $125,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Penumbra posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) PT at $51.13

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.13.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$0.98 EPS Expected for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. NV5 Global posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.28 EPS Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Hess reported earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.