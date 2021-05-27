$0.07 EPS Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

OHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.79.