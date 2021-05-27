$0.07 EPS Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter
Equities research analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. PQ Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.www.modernreaders.com