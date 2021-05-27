Cancel
Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

www.modernreaders.com
