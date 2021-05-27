Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.