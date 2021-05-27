Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms have commented on GEF. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally,Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.17.