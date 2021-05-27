The H.E.ART MKM Cultural Arts Center
What’s the unofficial NoHo motto? “NoHo is only as great as its people.” Our growing and hardworking arts community has used their creativity to persevere during this past year. Meet The H.E.ART – Heartfelt Education through the ARTs. They operate their nonprofit performing arts academy at their home, The H.E.ART MKM Cultural Arts Center in the center of the NoHo Arts District. They’ve done a lot with the space and many news programs and projects are coming soon!nohoartsdistrict.com