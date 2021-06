CVB Financial has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.