Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

PoEWit Technologies Introduces Control4 Driver

By Robert Archer
cepro.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoEWit Technologies Inc., a manufacturer and designer of smart PoE lighting and custom A/V network solutions, has announced that its new, Control4 driver is now available. With this new driver, all PoEWit lighting can be managed from a Control4 panel. Integrators can set their clients’ lights on a new schedule, or add lights to clients’ existing Control4 schedules.

www.cepro.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Control4#Smart Lighting#Smart Technologies#Cloud Security#Network Security#Video Cameras#Poewit Technologies Inc#Poewit Security Lights#Integrators#Motion Detectors#Key Locations#Ambiance#Resolution Color#Co Ceo#Intruders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Security Cameras
Related
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Gateview Technologies Introduces Sleek PowerLok® Rack Power Distribution Units For Today's Dense Data Center Server Racks

WAKE FOREST, N.C., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateview Technologies, an industry-changing creator of advanced power distribution solutions for mission-critical applications, announces its PowerLok 8400-8600 Series Rack Power Distribution Units (rPDUs). The new models vastly improve access to equipment in power-dense racks with their low-profile chassis design and compact receptacles. Select models incorporate Gateview's innovative CordLok™ capability for easy cord insertion and removal without sacrificing receptacle density or having to purchase specialty power cords.
Technologycrypto-economy.com

Technology

News about the technology surrounding the crypto world. Blockchain is the new technology that is revolutionizing all sectors and markets: transport, communication, video games, Artificial Intelligence, online security and automotive. This technology is expanding, updating and improving all thanks to blockchain technology. In this section, our writing team deals with...
Cell Phonesgeneralaviationnews.com

ICON introduces SMART app

To fly or not to fly? That is the question. ICON Aircraft officials say the company’s new risk assessment tool will help ICON A5 pilots make the right decision. Called ICON SMART (Survey for Managing and Assessing Risks to Safety), the mobile app guides users through preflight planning questions such as expected payload, fuel, weather, takeoff and landing information, flight time, and even the pilot’s experience and health status.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Mesa CabClone IR+ Reactive Load Attenuator & IR Cab Simulator Review

Superb construction. Full collection of Mesa cabinet/speaker IRs. Stores 16 IRs onboard. Traditional MIDI I/O jacks. Supports third-party IRs. Continuously adjustable attenuation levels. No switchable ohmage. No editing software. No effects. Only includes Mesa IRs (but you can load third-party IRs). Mesa Boogie's CabClone IR+ is a major upgrade on...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Xiaomi introduces 200W wired and 120W wireless HyperCharge technology, full charge in 8 mins

In August 2020, Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra as its first phone with a 120W fast charging solution. Recent reports claimed that the company has plans to launch a 200W fast charging phone in the second half of the year. Today, the company unveiled its latest HyperCharge fast charging solutions to reveal what to expect from its smartphones in the future. Xiaomi’s newly announced 200W wired charging technology promises to charge a smartphone in just 8 minutes. Alongside it, the company also unveiled its 120W wireless charging that can charge a phone in just 15 minutes.
ComputersSHOOT Online

Introducing Frame.io 3.7.1

Frame.io, the world’s leading video review and approval platform, today released Frame.io 3.7.1. This update features new Adobe integration extensions along with dozens of other performance improvements and enhancements that customers have asked for. Frame.io 3.7.1 includes redesigned Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects extensions with intuitive new user interfaces....
Computersavnetwork.com

ScreenBeam Introduces ScreenBeam Conference

The What: ScreenBeam has released the beta version of ScreenBeam Conference, which adds support for major videoconferencing services to ScreenBeam’s contactless wireless presentation platform. The What Else: ScreenBeam Conference is a software-delivered solution now available with every ScreenBeam 1100 Plus wireless display receiver. It allows content on the room display...
Technologyaithority.com

Point 2 Technology Introduces RangeXtender for Fronthaul and Backhaul in 5G Networks

Point 2 Technology, a leading provider of high-performance solutions for cloud and 5G infrastructure, introduced the 5G RangeXtender, an SFP28 module with proprietary electronic dispersion compensation that extends the reach of fronthaul and backhaul in 5G networks. This not only increases the reach of existing fiber transmission paths up to 30 km but also reduces CAPEX and OPEX, delivering a reduction of up to 25% in the total cost of ownership.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

STEELSERIES INTRODUCES PRIME

SteelSeries, the worldwide leader in gaming and esports peripherals, today announced the launch of the all-new Prime franchise, co-developed in collaboration with pros, for pros, to win championships. Designed for competition and engineered for performance, the Prime line of products builds on SteelSeries’ 20 years of innovation and pedigree as the original esports brand.
TechnologyRecycling Today

Introducing Gkparts.com

General Kinematics is excited to announce the launch of its new online parts store. The online store features the most in-demand original equipment manufacturer parts, available every day of the year. Gkparts.com offers stress-free ordering and quoting. Register as a user and have access to pricing, real-time inventory and your order history for easy reorders. Whether you are looking for springs or motor kits, gkparts.com has everything you need to keep your process running smoothly. Not sure what you need? General Kinematics’ component experts are available 24/7 to ensure that your order is the right fit for your equipment.
Technologythefastmode.com

Keysight Expands C-V2X Test Solutions

Keysight Technologies has unveiled new Keysight C-V2X Autonomous Drive Emulation (ADE) solution, which enables functional, protocol and radio frequency (RF) measurements on 3GPP Release14 C-V2X devices from the Keysight UXM 5G Wireless Test platform. Achieving the goal of fully autonomous driving involves the development of highly complex software infused with...
Softwarebirminghamnews.net

Rosgeo Will Introduce Application Digital Platforms Using Blockchain Technology

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Russian State Geological Holding Rosgeologiya and Universa Blockchain signed a cooperation agreement for development of platform-based solutions on the basis of blockchain technology, as well as in the purposes of tokenization and application of modern blockchain technologies by junior companies specializing in geological exploration. 'Our company consistently pursues the policy of digital transformation by introducing advanced technological solutions enabling to improve operational efficiency of production processes, - said Sergey Gorkov, Chairman of the Board of RosGeo. We are going to apply the blockchain technology to automate the collection, processing and storage of the production information, to improve the quality of the analyzed 'field' data and significantly reduce the time required to document the scopes of the work done. In addition, our plans include the development of a technological platform for tokenization of junior assets, opening a new market for investment into geological exploration with emphasis to implementation of application solutions based on smart contracts.' In the framework of our cooperation with Universa Blockchain we will test the tokenization of the production processes, digitization of the mineral resource base, transport and logistics, and smart geological exploration contracts in the Holding subsidiaries. 'It is a great honor for us to become a technology partner of RosGeo'. Our platform enables to process large scopes of information ensuring high speed performance and business continuity, which is essential for implementation of blockchain technology at production facilities of this scale, said Alexander Borodich, the founder and managing partner of Universa Blockchain. - Our expert knowledge and experience in automation of quite complex business processes on the basis of smart contracts, including those in foreign markets, allow to quickly develop a fullfeatured, integrated technology platform for tokenization of geological assets, and to digitize the mining process, making it transparent and understandable to an investor into a junior company.'
MySanAntonio

Convergent Concrete Technologies Introduces Revolutionary New Concrete Hardener and Densifier, STRiON

STRiON is a revolutionary new method of concrete densification and hardening using groundbreaking new silica-free technology. For decades, concrete densifiers and hardeners have required a laborious, error-prone application process. But once in a generation, an innovation comes through that changes the game for an entire industry—and more importantly, its customers. STRiON Technology from Convergent Concrete Technologies is that kind of innovation..
TechnologyDRONELIFE

Kittyhawk Changes Its Name but Not Its Mission: Introducing Aloft Technologies Inc.

Airspace awareness and UTM platform provider Kittyhawk changes its name to Aloft Technologies, Inc. Kittyhawk began in 2014 to enable the burgeoning drone market: it seemed appropriate to the founders to pay homage to the origin of manned aviation as they embarked on a project tackling the next frontier of flight. Now, the company has grown and evolved: “the market leader in drone airspace systems & UTM technologies has been renamed to Aloft Technologies, Inc,” says a company press release. “Aloft represents the core company mission of powering and enabling safe and compliant drone flights through a powerful combination of enterprise UTM applications, security and compliance solutions and AI.”
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Associated Press

GoFor and Speebly Partner to Increase Driver Safety with Voice Assist Technology

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2021-- GoFor Industries , North America’s leading marketplace for last mile, on-demand and same-day delivery and logistics, today announced a partnership with Speebly, a leader in voice assistant technologies, to increase driver safety by providing drivers with voice-assistance via the GoFor Driver App. The speech-enabled feature will be available to all GoFor drivers in the United States and Canada, allowing them to speak commands into their mobile device. The voice-assist technology will reduce the need for touch control and keep delivery drivers’ focused on fast, efficient and safe deliveries.
Economypowderbulksolids.com

Mettler-Toledo Introduces FlashCell Load Cell Technology

FlashCell load cells weigh food products at speeds of up to 800 ppm, with precision better than required by Measuring Instrument Directive (MID). With three different load cell types in the FlashCell portfolio, food manufacturers can select the appropriate load cell for their products, reliably and precisely weighing a complete product range up to 10 kg. Users of Mettler-Toledo C-Series checkweighers can now process products more quickly and reduce product giveaway through greater weighing precision. Manufacturers will also benefit from smaller checkweighing system footprints to fit within limited factory floor space.
Electronicsdesign-reuse.com

Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect & Resilience Package Again Licensed by Black Sesame for ISO 26262-Compliant Automotive ADAS Chips

Network-on-chip interconnect technology with integrated functional safety mechanisms accelerates development of automotive systems-on-chip. Black Sesame Technologies first licensed Arteris IP semiconductor IP in 2019 and has implemented the technology in a production ISO 26262-compliant ADAS chip design. (See, “Arteris® IP FlexNoC® Interconnect and Resilience Package Licensed by Black Sesame for ISO 26262-Compliant AI Chips for ADAS.”)
Technologytheappwhisperer.com

Apple introduces new developer tools and technologies to create even better apps

Xcode Cloud will help developers build apps even faster, and new App Store features enable developers to reach more users. Apple has unveiled new tools and technologies designed to help developers create more engaging app experiences and make it even easier to build high-quality apps. Xcode Cloud brings together the multiple tasks and tools required to build, test, and deliver apps using powerful cloud services, enabling individual developers and teams to be more productive and provide great apps to their users. With In-App Events and Custom Product Pages, the App Store now provides all-new ways for developers to promote their apps and connect with users. Swift takes a massive leap forward with concurrency support built into the language, and augmented reality (AR) technologies make it easier than ever to build immersive content in apps or on the web.