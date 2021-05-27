Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. CAI International posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.