Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share
Equities analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.www.modernreaders.com