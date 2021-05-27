3 takeaways from the 76ers’ Game 2 rout over Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers easily routed the Washington Wizards in Game 2 on Wednesday by the score of 120-95. The Washington Wizards gave the Philadelphia 76ers a hell of a fight in Game 1 on Sunday, but it was the top-seed in the Eastern Conference who emerged victorious. On Wednesday night, the 76ers assured everyone they were not going to keep the Wizards in this series. Simply put, it was not pretty for any Wizards fans who tuned in for the big game.