U.S. and China Trade Representatives Hold First Phone Call Under Biden

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC
NBC Miami
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a "candid, pragmatic and constructive" conversation Thursday, the ministry said in a Chinese-language online statement, translated by CNBC. The statement did not share any details on developments for trade, or whether tariffs applied under the Trump administration would...

