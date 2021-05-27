Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,545.13 ($20.19).