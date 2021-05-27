Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Company#Debt To Equity Ratio#Research Analysts#Ifnny#Kepler Capital Markets#Berenberg Bank#Societe Generale#Barclays#The Thomson Reuters#Automotive#Igbt#Mosefts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketscom-unik.info

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.72 ($120.85).
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-5.990 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,545.13 ($20.19).
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.21 million.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-0.090 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.79.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 253.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.00.
Stockscom-unik.info

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.93.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

The Global Power Management Integrated Circuit Market was valued at USD 19 billion in 2019, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Globally, the significant rise in the consumption and cost of energy has forced consumers to save energy and devise methods to minimize environmental impacts caused by carbon emissions. This has increased the demand for power-saving electronic products in the market, such as power ICs. Increasing awareness about fire protection systems and the benefits of better technology for fire prevention are driving the growth of the market. Consumers are looking for the latest technological products, and the market is witnessing growing investment.
StocksWKRB News

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NASDAQ ATNI opened at $46.18 on Thursday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $735.23 million, a P/E ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.