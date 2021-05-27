WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Reaches $440.76 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $819,274.14 and $739.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.