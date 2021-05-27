WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Reaches $440.76 Million
WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $440.76 million and approximately $71.33 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.www.modernreaders.com