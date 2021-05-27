Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Reaches $440.76 Million

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $440.76 million and approximately $71.33 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrx#Wrx#Wazirx Lrb#Usdt#Btc#Dot#Shib#Ksm#Kfx#Wazirx Com#Cryptocompare#Cryptocurrencies#Gdax#News Updates#Wazirx Daily#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Coreto Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coreto has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $169,238.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HUSD Reaches Market Cap of $674.34 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $674.34 million and $527.11 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Achieves Market Cap of $819,274.14

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $819,274.14 and $739.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mining Core Coin Market Cap Reaches $17,864.24 (MCC)

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002216 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058733 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00141163 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BitMax Token (BTMX) Market Cap Tops $1.22 Billion

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Holo Market Cap Tops $1.31 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Holo coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $92.03 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Holo has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Folder Protocol (FOL) Achieves Market Cap of $4.79 Million

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002206 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00057776 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00138113 BTC. Egoras...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Cap Achieves $35.88 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $35.88 million and $147,000.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

1irstcoin (FST) Reaches Market Cap of $18.67 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $18.67 million and $46,107.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $7.42 Million (HZN)

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002208 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058617 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00136597 BTC. Filecoin...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Emirex Token (EMRX) Achieves Market Cap of $14.55 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emirex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CPUchain Hits Market Cap of $111,650.59 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CPUchain has a market capitalization of $111,650.59 and $404.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 67.6% higher against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FUZE Token Reaches Market Cap of $27,787.23 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for $36.51 or 0.00102910 BTC on popular exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $27,787.23 and $39,312.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CUE Protocol Market Cap Tops $477,827.75 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $62.73 or 0.00161758 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $477,827.75 and approximately $4,998.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UCA Coin (UCA) Market Cap Hits $3.51 Million

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded up 81.3% against the dollar. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $26,686.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Cap of $65,438.10

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 78.2% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $65,438.10 and $30.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Economymodernreaders.com

Bitradio (BRO) Achieves Market Cap of $63,017.04

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC. Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC. Particl (PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004010 BTC. Validity (VAL)...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dinero Market Cap Tops $3,130.01 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Dinero has a market cap of $3,130.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

QASH (QASH) Reaches Market Cap of $25.87 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $25.87 million and approximately $217,595.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bonk Market Cap Achieves $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.