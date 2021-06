"You know at first I was scared and then my training kicked in and I turned off my emotions and started using my skills and performed CPR on him..." That's Lucas Weme up in Saginaw, Minnesota (about 19 minutes north west of Duluth). He just saved his dad's life and of course, the story is one you have to know. Lucas is a University of Minnesota - Duluth student. He's pre-med, so him saving a life fits into his wheelhouse, but I'll bet he didn't expect to have to do it before he graduated.