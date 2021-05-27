Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $25.46
Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.73.