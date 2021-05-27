Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $25.46

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.73.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovv#Ovintiv Inc#Ovv#Credit Suisse Group#Wolfe Research#Evp#Eaton Vance Management#Whittier Trust Co#Ovintiv Ovintiv Inc#Usa Operations#Canadian Operations#Market Optimization#Permian#Ovintiv Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target at $99.14

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.
Stockstickerreport.com

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $63.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$139.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.51.
Marketscom-unik.info

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 379,071 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 28,225.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 379,071 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.46

IHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 96922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81. Several research firms have weighed in on IHRT. Morgan Stanley...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.53% of Vocera Communications worth $125,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $421,333.71 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aviva PLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys Sells 2,119 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,869.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated...
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Several other research firms have also commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $59.55

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $117.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,231,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Wix.com worth $92,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.