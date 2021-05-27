Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $25.46

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.51.