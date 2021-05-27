Pennington County launches Click it or Tick it campaign

Conygar, the developer behind The Island Quarter in Nottingham, has launched a grant funding campaign to help fast forward the site’s redevelopment.Conygar has reached out to the local business community and organisations to gain support for its Homes England Infrastructure Grand Funding Application for the 36-acre site.The grant funding would enable Conygar to accelerate its building activity on the site, which is set to provide more than £200m of investment into Nottingham annually, more than 4,500 jobs during the build as well as permanent jobs, 900 homes and a hotel with 223-bedrooms and suites, operated by IHG.The Island Quarter has started on site with the building of 1A Canal Turn underway, featuring new bars, restaurants, exhibition and events space. Conygar will then turn its attention to the construction of the purpose-built 702-bed student accommodation, alongside its hotel and apartment buildings.