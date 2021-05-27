WHITE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS ON PROPOSED AGREEMENT WITH CITIZENS AMBULANCE

At their meeting Tuesday night, the White Township Supervisors discussed the latest revisions made to the proposed agreement with Citizens’ Ambulance Services. Supervisors initially tabled the agreement on May 12 with a proposed fixed amount of $100,000 to be contributed to Citizens’ through the township budget. However, Township Manager Milt Lady said that there were some issues with Citizens’ latest revision that the Supervisors wanted to look over before voting on it. One of those issues was the proposed payment plan.