Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Township, PA

WHITE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS ON PROPOSED AGREEMENT WITH CITIZENS AMBULANCE

By Hometown4
wdadradio.com
 23 days ago

At their meeting Tuesday night, the White Township Supervisors discussed the latest revisions made to the proposed agreement with Citizens’ Ambulance Services. Supervisors initially tabled the agreement on May 12 with a proposed fixed amount of $100,000 to be contributed to Citizens’ through the township budget. However, Township Manager Milt Lady said that there were some issues with Citizens’ latest revision that the Supervisors wanted to look over before voting on it. One of those issues was the proposed payment plan.

www.wdadradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
White Township, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iup#The S T Bank Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
CBS News

Daredevil Alex Harvill dies attempting world-record motorcycle jump

Stunt rider Alex Harvill has died from injuries sustained while practicing to set a world-record motorcycle jump in Moses Lake, Washington, officials said. Harvill, 28, died Thursday from his injuries, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones," Morrison said...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Palestinians cancel deal for near-expired COVID vaccines from Israel

TEL AVIV, June 18 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority (PA) cancelled a deal on Friday to receive soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel after an initial Israeli shipment showed an expiration date sooner than had been agreed, the PA health minister said. Israel and the PA announced a vaccine swap deal...