Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daleville, IN

Daleville storms into sectional semifinals

Posted by 
The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZGQF_0aCenDvx00

ANDERSON – Daleville waited nearly two years to play another postseason baseball game. The Broncos quickly made up for lost time.

Playing the second game of Class 1A Sectional 55 at Memorial Field on Wednesday, Daleville breezed past winless Tri-Central 18-0 with another star turn from Ball State-bound senior Cayden Gothrup. In the opener, Liberty Christian ran into a buzzsaw during an 11-0 loss against Wes-Del and ace pitcher Zack Todd.

Gothrup, the area’s leading pitcher all spring, did not start on the mound for the Broncos. The powerful left-hander felt some soreness in his throwing arm during the recent Delaware County tournament, and coach Terry Turner made the call to temporarily shut him down.

No problem. Gothrup did plenty of damage with his bat – going 2-for-4 with a pair of triples, five RBI and four runs scored. He also pitched the bottom of the fifth inning, striking out the side on nine pitches.

“It’s great,” Turner said of the victory that sends Daleville into Monday’s semifinals. “It’s been a long time since we got to play in a sectional game, and obviously last year we had a phenomenal team. This group is young, but they are coming along.”

Senior Zach Shepler got the win for the Broncos (10-13), surrendering just three hits and striking out seven over four solid innings. Cameron Cooper led off the bottom of the first with a long double off the left-field fence, and Daetyn Horn reached on a sacrifice bunt attempt that looked like it might start a Trojans rally.

But Shepler retired the next six batters he faced – with four strikeouts – and allowed just one more baserunner the rest of the way.

“Shepler’s throwing strikes now,” Turner said. “Early in the season, he had a hard time hitting the backstop. But he’s really come a long way, and he’s been pitching really well.”

Daleville got all the runs it needed in the first inning when Gothrup tripled in a pair and scored himself on a sacrifice fly by Drew Watson.

Watson – who finished 2-for-3 with four RBI – also drove in a run with a single during a three-run second inning. The Broncos’ other two runs in the frame scored as a result of two of Tri-Central’s eight errors.

The big inning for Daleville came in the fourth when 15 batters came to the plate and 11 scored. The Broncos had five hits in the stanza including a double by J.T. Nelson and triples by Zach Neff and Gothrup.

Neff drove in two runs during the rally and was one of four players to score twice. Gothrup, Nelson and Watson were the others.

The Broncos scored their final run in the fifth when pinch-hitter Robert Wilson singled and scored on a single by Watson. Daleville substituted liberally during the frame and never took more than one base at a time.

“This group of kids has finished strong,” Turner said.

The Broncos will face the winner of Thursday’s game between Southern Wells and Anderson Prep in Monday’s second semifinal.

The first will pit Delaware County rivals Cowan and Wes-Del (20-7) against one another after the Warriors got past Liberty Christian.

Tyler Houck broke up a perfect game with a two-out single in the fourth inning, and Aaron Woodyard drew a two-out walk in the fifth. Those were the only baserunners allowed by Todd, who went to a three-ball count against just three batters while recording 13 of his 15 outs by strikeout.

After Beckham Chappell led off the game with a groundout to first base, Todd struck out 10 consecutive batters before Houck’s single.

The Lions trailed just 4-0 after three innings behind a bulldog performance by Chappell – who scattered five hits over 3 1/3 innings. But the Warriors came alive in the fourth, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs to put the game away.

Dawson Bookout was Wes-Del’s offensive star, finishing 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBI.

Liberty Christian (4-24) bids farewell to five seniors – Aidan Smith, Jared Helm, Noah Smith, Benjamin Webb and Spencer Lamb.

The Herald Bulletin

The Herald Bulletin

Anderson, IN
3K+
Followers
194
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald Bulletin

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Daleville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Turner
Person
Aidan Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Baseball Game#Game One#Anderson#Class 1a Sectional#Ace#Tri Central#Anderson Prep#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden dismisses Catholic bishops potentially banning him from communion

President Biden on Friday downplayed the possibility of Catholic bishops potentially barring him from receiving communion over his support for abortion rights. “That’s a private matter, and I don’t think that’s gonna happen," Biden told reporters when asked about the debate within the Catholic church over the measure. The U.S....
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...